Samsung takes indoor entertainment outdoors with Terrace TVs

Samsung's Lifestyle family of TVs – which includes the arty Serif and Frame models and the vertical Sero – has today got a new member. Designed for outside viewing, the Terrace 4K QLED television is weather-resistant and boasts a brighter screen, and there's a weather-resistant soundbar to go with it.

The Terrace comes with Samsung's Smart TV platform cooked in and is available in 55-, 65- and 75-inch flavors. Over 2,000-nit brightness should keep visuals sharp and clear even in broad daylight, and anti-reflection coating and adaptive picture tech will help minimize glare. And the range is primed and ready for outdoor living, being IP55 rated for water and dust resistance.

All models feature quantum dot technology for 100 percent DCI-P3 color, while Motion Rate 240 is promised to minimize motion blur. With the tap of a phone on the TV, apps and videos can be mirrored on the big screen, and Samsung says that lower quality content can be upscaled to 4K without introducing image noise.

The Terrace 4K QLED televisions are IP55 water- and dust-resistant Samsung

There's built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and you can talk to your new outdoor TV courtesy of Bixby, Alexa and (launching soon) Google Assistant support. Dolby audio is supported too, and the televisions can output 20 watts via integrated two-channel speakers, though a companion soundbar is available – which is also IP55 weather-resistant.

We've no word on pricing for the 55-inch version, but the 65-inch model is up for pre-order now for US$4,999.99, the 75-inch model comes in at $6,499.99, and the soundbar is priced at $1,199.99.

Of course, if you fancy something bigger and bolder for your yard, and have money to burn, you could opt for a 301-inch behemoth from C Seed instead.

Source: Samsung