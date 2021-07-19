Samsung gets down to business with 1,000-inch The Wall display

Samsung started scaling The Wall back in 2018, with a modular 146-inch display outing at CES. A few larger models followed, and then home owners with a big enough space were given the opportunity to install a 292-inch, 8K Micro LED flavor in mid-2019. Now the company is getting down to business for the 2021 model, which shapes up as a monstrous 1,000-inch version aimed at commercial applications.

"Samsung is dedicated to creating the most innovative displays for those at the forefront of video creation and brand experiences," said Hyesung Ha, Samsung's Senior VP of Visual Display Business. "The 2021 The Wall is our most immersive and versatile display yet, giving businesses complete control to create their dream environments."

For the 2021 model, Samsung has reduced the size of each LED over previous incarnations for improved color uniformity and higher contrast, with its 8K (7,680 x 4,320) resolution, more-than 1,000-inch commercial display solution also being the first in the industry to refresh at 120 Hz. A new Micro AI Processor taps into up to 16 different neural network models to analyze and optimize each frame for the removal of noise and for contrast enhancement.

Due to its modular nature, The Wall can also be set up to display horizontally at 15,360 x 2,160 pixels, and can be arranged in concave, convex, ceiling, hanging, inclined and L-type configurations.

It should be able to take brightly lit shopping malls or airport lounges in its stride thanks to 1,600 nits of peak brightness, it features Micro HDR and Micro Motion for life-like, smooth imagery, and can accommodate up to four different content sources for picture-by-picture simultaneous display at 4K per source.

The cabinet that's home to the bezel-less IWA series display is about half the depth of its predecessor, and features wireless docking connection for installation ease. And The Wall has been awarded Eye Comfort Certification by TÜV Rheinland, which ensures harmful blue light is reduced.

The Wall IWA series display is being available to select markets around the world from today. Pricing has not been disclosed.

Source: Samsung