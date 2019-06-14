Samsung is claiming a 100,000-hour lifetime for the display's LEDs, which works out to about 11.4 years if you leave the display on 24 hours a day – and that's just what Samsung expects, saying "The Wall is designed to never turn off." When you're not using it as a TV, the display goes into Ambient mode, serving as a digital canvas displaying everything from paintings and photographs to video art. And if the bevel-less infinity design (which is just 30 mm deep) doesn't grab you, the display can also be fitted with a customizable frame to suit your room's décor.