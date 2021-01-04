© 2021 New Atlas
Home Entertainment

Samsung adapts HDR10+ content to suit ambient lighting conditions

By Paul Ridden
January 04, 2021
Samsung adapts HDR10+ content ...
Samsung's 2021 QLED TVs will debut HDR10+ Adaptive image optimization
Samsung's 2021 QLED TVs will debut HDR10+ Adaptive image optimization
View 1 Image
Samsung's 2021 QLED TVs will debut HDR10+ Adaptive image optimization
1/1
Samsung's 2021 QLED TVs will debut HDR10+ Adaptive image optimization

To get the best from HDR10+ on a living room TV, you may have to dim the lights. But Samsung's next batch of QLED televisions will support a new optimization feature that will adjust the viewing experience to cater for varying lighting conditions.

Like Dolby Vision IQ, which was introduced to Panasonic and LG televisions last year, the HDR10+ Adaptive feature that will debut on Samsung's upcoming QLED models makes use of a television's ambient light sensors. It promises to optimize true-to-life onscreen content so that room lighting, time of day and placement near windows shouldn't adversely affect the viewing experience.

As well as supporting scene-by-scene optimization, the technology also plays nice with Filmmaker Mode, a display setting that Samsung and others developed with filmmakers and movie studios to show content how it was meant to be viewed – disabling processing features such as motion smoothing that can result in the so-called soap opera effect. Samsung says that this mode is available to Amazon Prime Video subscribers, and that more HDR10+ content is on its way.

"We are always looking for new features and innovations that can help improve the customer experience," said Amazon's BA Winston. "With HDR10+ and Filmmaker Mode, Prime Video content is optimized regardless of the viewing environment and customers can enjoy movies and TV shows the way the filmmakers intended."

Samsung's new batch of QLED TVs are likely to be among the company's product announcements at CES 2021, which will be held virtually this year due to the current global pandemic.

Source: Samsung

Tags

Home EntertainmentHDRSamsungQLEDCES 2021Television
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More