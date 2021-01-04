Samsung adapts HDR10+ content to suit ambient lighting conditions

To get the best from HDR10+ on a living room TV, you may have to dim the lights. But Samsung's next batch of QLED televisions will support a new optimization feature that will adjust the viewing experience to cater for varying lighting conditions.

Like Dolby Vision IQ, which was introduced to Panasonic and LG televisions last year, the HDR10+ Adaptive feature that will debut on Samsung's upcoming QLED models makes use of a television's ambient light sensors. It promises to optimize true-to-life onscreen content so that room lighting, time of day and placement near windows shouldn't adversely affect the viewing experience.

As well as supporting scene-by-scene optimization, the technology also plays nice with Filmmaker Mode, a display setting that Samsung and others developed with filmmakers and movie studios to show content how it was meant to be viewed – disabling processing features such as motion smoothing that can result in the so-called soap opera effect. Samsung says that this mode is available to Amazon Prime Video subscribers, and that more HDR10+ content is on its way.

"We are always looking for new features and innovations that can help improve the customer experience," said Amazon's BA Winston. "With HDR10+ and Filmmaker Mode, Prime Video content is optimized regardless of the viewing environment and customers can enjoy movies and TV shows the way the filmmakers intended."

Samsung's new batch of QLED TVs are likely to be among the company's product announcements at CES 2021, which will be held virtually this year due to the current global pandemic.

Source: Samsung