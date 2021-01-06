Samsung's 2021 TVs offer new Neo QLED tech and a solar-powered remote

Samsung will be showcasing its new range of televisions at CES 2021 next week, and there's a lot to take in: new Neo QLED technology, a solar-powered remote control, a health and fitness app you can run on the big screen, and plenty more.

Neo QLED is another new display technology to wrap your head around, and it's heading to the flagship 8K QN900A and 4K QN90A sets. Building on the quantum LED tech already in production, it both reduces the size of the individual LED lights and improves the power of the processor controlling them, improving contrast, brightness, and HDR precision (the balance between darker and lighter areas).

The new Neo Quantum Processor running on board these two models should also improve the upscaling experience – it has more sophisticated artificial intelligence algorithms that can do a better job of making non-8K and non-4K content look sharp and crisp. Samsung says up to 16 neural networks can be deployed for the task.

These Neo QLED TVs are also coming with slimmer bezels, cable management systems, and a number of audio upgrades that help adjust the sound output to the room you're in and to what's currently on screen – so in summary, it's fair to say they'll be the best television sets yet from Samsung.

The company is also debuting its Samsung Health Smart Trainer system, that uses your TV to lead you in interactive video workouts, and can even give you feedback on your posture and form (if you attach a compatible camera) – that's coming to the two new Neo QLED sets and selected older models, and it sounds very much like another variation on Fitbit Premium and Apple Fitness Plus.

A solar-powered remote is another of Samsung's innovations for 2021 Samsung

Other features to look out for on new Samsung sets are the Game Bar, which gives you quick access to settings such as aspect ratios that are important for console players, as well as support for Google Duo video calling (again, with an attached webcam or other suitable camera).

Then there's a new solar-powered TV remote control, which Samsung says can be recharged by indoor light, outdoor light or a USB cable. The idea is to cut down on battery wastage, and it's part of a wider commitment to "going green" over the coming years. Samsung says it will work to reduce the carbon footprint of its TV manufacturing operations, increasing the use of recycled materials and raising energy efficiency, and expand the use of its eco-friendly packaging to its 2021 TV sets.

Samsung is also promising new Micro LED sets over the next 12 months – again, smaller LEDs for a better picture – and says these models of varying sizes will be able to show up to four different screen inputs at once. If you want to carry on gaming while keeping an eye on the sports scores, these TVs will make it possible.

Lastly, Samsung's picture-frame-style television The Frame is getting an update for 2021 too. It's going to be thinner, with more bezel customization options, and you'll be able to access a wider selection of artwork for those times when there's absolutely nothing to watch on the box.

As with much of the tech that's going to be on show at CES 2021 over the next week, there are no details on price and availability as of yet – but now we know some of the highlights coming to the Samsung TV range over the next year.

