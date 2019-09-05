Sonos goes on the Move with first portable speaker

When it comes to multi-room audio, Sonos is pretty hard to beat. But now the company is looking beyond the confines of the home with the introduction of the Move, which Sonos says "resets the bar for portable speakers."

"Since the very beginning, Sonos has been giving listeners unparalleled freedom of choice," said Sonos CEO Patrick Spence. "Our platform gives you the freedom to play any song you want, any way you want. Move takes freedom of choice to the next level. For the first time, you can take Sonos anywhere. Move marks the beginning of a new era for Sonos – one where brilliant sound not only fills your home, but extends to every part of your day."

The battery-powered speaker includes both 802.11n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless technology, so users can use it as part of their Sonos multi-room system at home and then switch to Bluetooth streaming when out and about. And you don't need to worry too much about what the weather throws at you, as the 9.44 x 6.29 x 4.96-in (240 x 160 x 126-mm) speaker is IP56-rated and is built to brush off the odd bump or fall.

The Move features two Class-D amplifiers that power a down-firing tweeter for the highs, while a mid-woofer handles the mids and bass. Sonos has also developed a special version of its Trueplay tuning technology, with this flavor making automatic adjustments to suit the surroundings.

It supports more than a hundred music streaming services, is compatible with various voice assistants, including Alexa and Google Assistant, and is ready to rock AirPlay2. Capacitive touch controls are used for volume and playback, including a microphone mute for privacy.

Users can expect up to 10 hours of continuous play per charge, and the Move comes supplied with a charging base that it sits in to top up the battery. Sonos is promising "smart, adaptable sound, surprisingly deep bass and a wide sound profile" from the Move, which is just as well given it's rather high price point. It's slated for global release on September 24 for US$399.

Source: Sonos