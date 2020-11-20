© 2020 New Atlas
Home Entertainment

Sony extends projector lineup with a pair of compact 4K all-rounders

By Nick Lavars
November 19, 2020
Sony extends projector lineup ...
Both new projectors feature Sony’s Reality Creation image enhancement technology
Both new projectors feature Sony’s Reality Creation image enhancement technology
View 3 Images
Both new projectors feature Sony’s Reality Creation image enhancement technology
1/3
Both new projectors feature Sony’s Reality Creation image enhancement technology
2/3
The new projectors have on-unit controls, but also come with a remote
3/3
The new projectors have on-unit controls, but also come with a remote
View gallery - 3 images

Sony has added a pair of new compact projectors to its lineup, which it says are built for high quality images in classroom-sized environments. That doesn’t mean their value is limited to education settings, however, with the company also touting their capabilities for conference rooms and at-home entertainment.

The latest WUXGA projectors from Sony both measure less than 4 in (10 cm) tall and weigh around 15 lb (6.8 kg), which the company says makes the 3LCD, VPL-PHZ60 the smallest, lightest 6,000-lumen laser projector in its class and viewable in various business or educational environments. The VPL-PHZ50, meanwhile, offers 5,000 lumens from the same compact package.

With the ability to project images measuring from 40 to 300 in (1 to 7.6 m) diagonally, both models natively support 4K 30p and include a vertical lens shift of 55 percent for mounting to ceilings, though the compact nature of the projectors will lend them to a range of mounting and installation options. There's support for Mini D-sub, HDMI, and composite inputs, while audio output comes courtesy of a built-in 16-W speaker or 3.5-mm jack.

The projectors feature Sony’s Reality Creation image enhancement technology, while the projectors also feature an intelligent installation function that streamlines the setup process by automatically selecting the best image quality, light output and cooling system depending on the environment.

Both models will be available from next month, with no word yet on pricing.

Source: Sony

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

Home EntertainmentSonyProjector4k
Nick Lavars
Nick Lavars
Nick has been writing and editing at New Atlas for over six years, where he has covered everything from distant space probes to self-driving cars to oddball animal science. He previously spent time at The Conversation, Mashable and The Santiago Times, earning a Masters degree in communications from Melbourne’s RMIT University along the way.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More