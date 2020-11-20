Sony extends projector lineup with a pair of compact 4K all-rounders

Sony has added a pair of new compact projectors to its lineup, which it says are built for high quality images in classroom-sized environments. That doesn’t mean their value is limited to education settings, however, with the company also touting their capabilities for conference rooms and at-home entertainment.

The latest WUXGA projectors from Sony both measure less than 4 in (10 cm) tall and weigh around 15 lb (6.8 kg), which the company says makes the 3LCD, VPL-PHZ60 the smallest, lightest 6,000-lumen laser projector in its class and viewable in various business or educational environments. The VPL-PHZ50, meanwhile, offers 5,000 lumens from the same compact package.

With the ability to project images measuring from 40 to 300 in (1 to 7.6 m) diagonally, both models natively support 4K 30p and include a vertical lens shift of 55 percent for mounting to ceilings, though the compact nature of the projectors will lend them to a range of mounting and installation options. There's support for Mini D-sub, HDMI, and composite inputs, while audio output comes courtesy of a built-in 16-W speaker or 3.5-mm jack.

The projectors feature Sony’s Reality Creation image enhancement technology, while the projectors also feature an intelligent installation function that streamlines the setup process by automatically selecting the best image quality, light output and cooling system depending on the environment.

Both models will be available from next month, with no word yet on pricing.

Source: Sony