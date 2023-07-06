© 2023 New Atlas
Sony HT-AX7 makes 360-degree home theater audio portable

By Paul Ridden
July 06, 2023
The HT-AX7 features Sony's Spatial Sound Mapping technology for portable immersive audio
The main unit has two speakers and passive radiators, and the puck-like speaker modules can be detached and positioned around the listener for a more immersive experience
The main unit has two speakers and passive radiators, and the puck-like speaker modules can be detached and positioned around the listener for a more immersive experience
The HT-AX7 comes with a 30-hour battery, with the detachable speaker modules charged by docking on top
The HT-AX7 comes with a 30-hour battery, with the detachable speaker modules charged by docking on top
The HT-AX7 appears to be aimed more at smartphone and tablet users than folks watching movies on a big-screen TV
The HT-AX7 appears to be aimed more at smartphone and tablet users than folks watching movies on a big-screen TV
If you consume much of your audiovisual content on a smartphone or tablet, then the living-room soundbar isn't going to satisfy your listening needs. Sony's new HT-AX7 could fit the bill though, which promises room-filling immersive audio in a portable package.

The main unit rocks two front-firing drivers and two passive radiators, and is topped by a pair of speaker pucks for placement behind or in corners, which automatically pair with the main unit when detached.

The audio source – whether that's a YouTube video running on a smartphone, music streamed from a hi-fi system or movies viewed with a smart projector – pairs over Bluetooth 5.2, and the HT-AX7 can connect wirelessly with two such devices simultaneously. Decoding is only AAC and SBC though, so don't expect Dolby quality.

Sony has treated the portable audio setup to its Spatial Sound Mapping technology, which throws audio out front, in back and above to envelop the listener in a surround-sound bubble. A special algorithm can also analyze and upscale two-channel audio in real-time, and push out and separate sound objects for a more immersive experience.

The dinky box packs a 30-hour battery, with an 10-minute quick charge offering 150 minutes of playback. The batteries in each of the speaker pucks are charged by docking them atop the main unit.

The HT-AX7 portable theater system is available now for US$499.99.

Product page: HT-AX7

