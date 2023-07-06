Sony HT-AX7 makes 360-degree home theater audio portable

If you consume much of your audiovisual content on a smartphone or tablet, then the living-room soundbar isn't going to satisfy your listening needs. Sony's new HT-AX7 could fit the bill though, which promises room-filling immersive audio in a portable package.

The main unit rocks two front-firing drivers and two passive radiators, and is topped by a pair of speaker pucks for placement behind or in corners, which automatically pair with the main unit when detached.

The audio source – whether that's a YouTube video running on a smartphone, music streamed from a hi-fi system or movies viewed with a smart projector – pairs over Bluetooth 5.2, and the HT-AX7 can connect wirelessly with two such devices simultaneously. Decoding is only AAC and SBC though, so don't expect Dolby quality.

The HT-AX7 appears to be aimed more at smartphone and tablet users than folks watching movies on a big-screen TV Sony

Sony has treated the portable audio setup to its Spatial Sound Mapping technology, which throws audio out front, in back and above to envelop the listener in a surround-sound bubble. A special algorithm can also analyze and upscale two-channel audio in real-time, and push out and separate sound objects for a more immersive experience.

The dinky box packs a 30-hour battery, with an 10-minute quick charge offering 150 minutes of playback. The batteries in each of the speaker pucks are charged by docking them atop the main unit.

The HT-AX7 portable theater system is available now for US$499.99.

Product page: HT-AX7