Stir it Up Lux turntable tastefully blends sustainability and performance

For more than a decade, the House of Marley has been catering to the eco-conscious music lover with sustainably-designed audio gear. The Stir it Up Lux turntable continues this mission, while also offering a tasty audiovisual treat.

The latest in the House of Marley's Stir it Up turntable line, the Lux model rocks a plinth fashioned from sustainable bamboo, sports a recyclable glass platter that's belt-driven by a DC motor to auto start/stop playback at 33.3 and 45 rpm, makes use of a material made from silicone scraps, and features an aluminum tonearm ending in an aluminum headshell rocking an Audio Technica elliptical stylus.

One side of the supplied slipmat is a Bob Marley-inspired zoetrope design that animates when under strobe lighting or captured on video at 11 frames per second, while the other side is black cork from stripped-down bark rather than cut-down trees.

Flip the cork slipmat over and you're greeted by a zoetrope design that animates under strobe lighting House of Marley

There's a built-in switchable phono pre-amp so listeners don't need to buy an external pre-amp to boost the signal to the living-room hi-fi amplifier over RCA connections. The turntable also comes with Bluetooth 5.3 onboard for wireless connection to powered BT speakers or BT headphones. And there's a 3.5-mm jack up top direct output to wired cans.

"Vinyl is the most genuine way to listen to your favorite music – there’s no skipping tracks, so you’re listening to the album exactly as the artist intended you to," said Cedella Marley, daughter of Bob Marley. "That’s everything for a musician. Immersing yourself deep in the roots of an album with House of Marley’s new Stir it Up Lux turntable is an unforgettable experience."

The Stir it Up Lux turntable is available now for US$399.99, with each purchase contributing to global reforestation initiative Project Marley.

Source: House of Marley