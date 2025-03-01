Tri-laser projector designed for big-screen streaming and low-lag gaming

Following a successful Kickstarter last year, home entertainment startup Valerion has now made its Plus 2 projector available for general sale. The newly renamed StreamMaster Plus 2 can put out 2,000 ISO lumens and throws 4K visuals at up to 300 inches.

When we covered the Kickstarter last October, we focused on the VisionMaster Max model, which recently led the charge at CES 2025 by sporting an interchangeable lens – a "patented, first-of-its-kind" solution that gives users more flexible throw options.

Other members of Valerion's first family of projectors were present in Las Vegas as well, including the VisionMaster Plus 2. This has now been renamed the StreamMaster Plus 2 and made available for anyone to buy.

The Valerion long-throw projector family is made up of the flagship VisionMaster Max (center), the VisionMaster Pro 2 and Pro (left), and the StreamMaster Plus 2 and Plus (right) models Valerion

Like its siblings, this model is built around a triple-laser light source where each of the red, green and blue colors gets its own laser. This enables the flagship to boast 3,000 ISO lumens, but the Plus 2 drops down a little to 2,000 ISO lumens. The dynamic contrast also loses a few points, coming in at 10,000:1 (3,000:1 native), but coverage of the BT.2020 color gamut is the same at 110%.

The StreamMaster supports HDR10+ and HLG content, as well as Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced. Black-optimizing Dynamic IRIS technology and vertical lens shift are absent from the spec sheet of this model, but Dynamic Tone Mapping has been cooked in, for real-time auto adjustment of brightness and contrast to prevent "washed-out highlights and lost shadow details, preserving sharpness, rich colors, and balanced visuals."

The Max and Pro models feature optical zoom, but it's fixed at 1.2:1 for the Plus 2, and there's no word on smart setup tools being available – such as auto keystone correction, fit-to-screen and so on. The long-throw projector – sister brand AWOL Vision produces ultra-short-throw projectors – can produce 4K UHD visuals from 40 diagonal inches right up to 300, though somewhere in between will be the sweet spot.

The Valerion StreamMaster Plus 2 measures 10.2 x 7.3 x 8.5 inches, and tips the scales at a hefty 15.4 lb Valerion

Streaming entertainment is served up via Google TV, with direct access to Netflix available via the remote. Airplay 2, Chromecast and Miracast are also included, with the wireless connectivity flavor being Wi-Fi 6e.

There are two HDMI 2.1 ports for low-latency cabling to a media source – with console gamers promised input lag at 4K of 15 milliseconds, or just 4 ms for 1080p at 240 Hz. A single HDMI 2.0 port with eARC is also included for integration into home theater audio setups. But the Plus 2 rocks its own dual speakers rated at 12 watts apiece, which support DTS:X and Dolby Audio, so you may not need to go external.

Kickstarter backers who jumped at this model last year had to stump up US$1,499 to be one of the first owners. The rest of us now have to pay a bit extra to join the Plus 2 party, which is on sale for $1,999. There's also a Plus model for $1,499 that's essentially the same but puts out fewer lumens.

Product page: StreamMaster Plus 2