Victrola gets in the aptX Adaptive groove for Hi-Res streaming turntables

Audio hardware brand Victrola introduced its first streaming turntable last year with the Stream Carbon. Now the company is expanding its premium lineup with the launch of the Hi-Res Carbon and Hi-Res Onyx models.

The name Victrola has been associated with home audio gear for more than 115 years, originally under New Jersey's Victor umbrella and then RCA Victor before the trademark was acquired by Port Washington-based Innovative Technology in 2015 to bring some vintage mojo to its nostalgic turntables.

The brand's latest offerings embrace the music streaming age, starting with the Hi-Res Carbon model. This features a low-resonance veneered MDF plinth in black and silver, with a stylish metal plate in front.

Up top is a vibration-dampening carbon-fiber tonearm ending in an Ortofon 2M Red moving-magnet cartridge, while a servo-controlled motor drives the belt that spins a die-cast aluminum platter at 33 or 45 rpm, with wow and flutter reported to be less than 0.175%. The system also features auto stop to reduce stylus wear.

Gold-plated RCA outputs cater for connecting to a hi-fi amplifier or direct to compatible powered speakers, and there's a built-in phono pre-amp so users don't need to bridge the gap with an external unit. But the new Hi-Res series turntable also boasts Bluetooth 5.4 with support for the aptX Adaptive and aptX HD codecs, allowing listeners to don a pair of quality BT headphones and enjoy the music in private as they move around the room.

The Onyx flavor shares much with the Carbon edition, but rocks an all-black body and comes with an aluminum tonearm and AT-VM95E cartridge.

"As music lovers ourselves, we understand the importance of delivering the most authentic and immersive audio experience possible," said company CEO, Scott Hagen. "That's why we're thrilled to introduce our new Hi-Res Carbon and Onyx turntables with aptX Adaptive Bluetooth technology, offering unparalleled audio quality for both wired and wireless listening. With so many higher-end audio brands creating incredible wireless headphones and powered speakers we felt it was time to introduce a turntable suitable for these products."

The Hi-Res Carbon turntable is priced at US$599, while the Hi-Res Onyx model comes in at $399. Both are on sale now, and a dust cover, RCA cable with ground and a 45 rpm adapter are included.

Source: Victrola