Victrola's latest turntable can stream directly to Sonos speakers

As we've already noted, sales of vinyl records are on the up. But many new listeners hoping to join the vinyl resurrection are also looking to mix in some modern conveniences, such as wireless streaming. Veteran audio brand Victrola has introduced a flagship turntable that can directly connect with Sonos speakers.

The first in a series of streaming turntables, the Stream Carbon doesn't require any intermediary help from, say, a Connect or Amp, to wirelessly play through speakers from Sonos over an 802.11ac connection, nor do listeners need to invest in extra gear like a phono preamp.

The Victrola flagship is certified by the Works with Sonos program, so connects directly to the Sonos ecosystem.

Users will first need to undertake a one-time set up process through a proprietary companion app, but once that's done folks will be able to control the speaker volume and playback groups via the illuminated control knob to the front of the low-resonance veneer plinth, or through the Sonos mobile app.

"Listeners will be able to send (and control the volume of) the music from a record to any Sonos speaker in their home, just like with digital music on their Sonos system," said Victrola Victrola

The belt-drive disc spinner's stylish mix of MDF, aluminum and plastic should fit in well with the Sonos aesthetic. It features a straight carbon fiber tonearm with a custom headshell that's home to an Ortofon Red 2M cartridge out of the box, but that can be optionally upgraded as necessary.

The motor supports 33 and 45 rpm playback speeds, with wow and flutter (speed fluctuations) at under 0.175 percent. And the turntable sports RCA outputs should listeners wish to cable it up to a more traditional living room hi-fi setup. An Ethernet port for wired connectivity is also included, as is a shapely dust cover.

The Victrola Stream Carbon is available for pre-order now for US$799, but if you're in Dallas for the 2022 CEDIA Expo from September 29 and want to check it out before you slap your money down, the turntable will be on display at the Sonos booth. Shipping is expected to start from October.

