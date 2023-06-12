© 2023 New Atlas
ViewSonic's smallest lamp-free business projector packs a bright punch

By Paul Ridden
June 12, 2023
ViewSonic's smallest lamp-free business projector packs a bright punch
"The new LS740 series, featuring our revolutionary laser technology, marks a breakthrough with its increased luminous efficiency, leading to greater energy savings and a more compact design," said ViewSonic's Dean Tsai
View 5 Images
The LS740HD laser projector is designed for use in workplaces, schools and commercial spaces
The LS740HD projector features a 30,000-hour lamp-free light source and is capable of Full HD visuals at up to 300 inches
The LS740HD projector offers placement versatility
The LS740HD projector measures 286 x 216 x 129 mm and tips the scales at 3 kg
Destined for conference rooms, lecture halls, exhibition spaces and event venues, ViewSonic's latest addition to its Luminous Superior Series projectors is described as the most compact laser projector in its class.

The LS740HD is the latest member of ViewSonic's lamp-free Luminous Superior Series business projectors, solutions pitched as "born to deliver high brightness with better energy efficiency, extended lifespan, and eco-friendliness" – and is reported to be almost 35% smaller and light than its predecessor, with a base measurement of 286 x 216 mm (11.25 x 8.5 in) and tipping the scales at 3 kg (6.6 lb).

It's built around the company's 3rd-generation laser phosphor light-source technology for a 30% improvement in luminous efficiency compared to previous designs, while drawing up to 51% less power than the industry competition and offering a 30,000-hour lifespan.

IP6X sealing should help prevent dust from spoiling the visuals, the projector's built-in cooling system is said to allow for 24/7 operation, it features native 1080p resolution, and users can throw content at up to 300 diagonal inches from 26 ft (8 m) away, or down to 30 inches from a distance of 3 ft (1 m) for tighter spaces.

The LS740HD projector features a 30,000-hour lamp-free light source and is capable of Full HD visuals at up to 300 inches
Brightness of 5,000 ANSI lumens is reckoned sufficient for "bright and vivid images even in large venues with strong ambient light." ViewSonic's color-enhancement technology is cooked in for the promise of "true-to-life" color reproduction, and there's 3-million:1 contrast as well.

Horizontal and vertical keystone correction, along with four-corner adjustment, should help with setup flexibility, the projector sports a F2.43 lens with 1.3x optical zoom via a manual zoom ring (plus up to 2x digital zoom), there are onboard controls plus an included IR remote, and the unit can be rotated to project onto ceilings, walls or floors, or suspended above the room via an optional ceiling mount.

Source content can be fed in over two HDMI 1.4 inputs, and a nearby USB port allows for powering wireless streaming sticks. The LS740HD rocks a 15-W internal speaker but there's an audio output jack for cabling up to external speaker setups.

ViewSonic hasn't revealed pricing for this model, but has announced that it will be joined by a short-throw model later in the year.

Product page: LS740HD

