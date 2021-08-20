© 2021 New Atlas
Home Entertainment

Compact Full HD projector throws Android TV on the wall

By Paul Ridden
August 20, 2021
Compact Full HD projector thro...
The Elfin Full HD DLP projector comes with Android TV installed, Chromecast screen mirroring is included, and there's a low-latency gaming mode too
The Elfin Full HD DLP projector comes with Android TV installed, Chromecast screen mirroring is included, and there's a low-latency gaming mode too
View 6 Images
The Elfin Full HD DLP projector comes with Android TV installed, Chromecast screen mirroring is included, and there's a low-latency gaming mode too
1/6
The Elfin Full HD DLP projector comes with Android TV installed, Chromecast screen mirroring is included, and there's a low-latency gaming mode too
The Elfin is just 5 cm tall, and offers flexible placement thanks to autofocus and auto keystone correction
2/6
The Elfin is just 5 cm tall, and offers flexible placement thanks to autofocus and auto keystone correction
The Elfin's DLP projection unit can throw up to 200 diagonal inches
3/6
The Elfin's DLP projection unit can throw up to 200 diagonal inches
The Elfin comes with Android TV cooked in, but also features HDMI and USB ports for cabling to content sources
4/6
The Elfin comes with Android TV cooked in, but also features HDMI and USB ports for cabling to content sources
The Elfin is small enough to be thrown in a backpack, though viewers will need to find a wall outlet to power it
5/6
The Elfin is small enough to be thrown in a backpack, though viewers will need to find a wall outlet to power it
The Elfin rocks built-in Harman Kardon speakers for all-in-one multimedia ease
6/6
The Elfin rocks built-in Harman Kardon speakers for all-in-one multimedia ease
View gallery - 6 images

Many of the projectors released by China's Xgimi have been somewhat blocky units that stand out, rather than blend in. For its latest multimedia model, the company has opted for a compact, stylish design for the bedroom, living room or even the boardroom.

Xgimi says that the compact Elfin DLP projector can throw Full HD content at up to 200 diagonal inches, features a LED light source that's reckoned good for 30,000 hours of use, and manages a brightness range of between 600 to 800 ANSI lumens – which means that thrown content is probably best watched with the blinds drawn or lights dimmed.

The Elfin rocks built-in Harman Kardon speakers for all-in-one multimedia ease
The Elfin rocks built-in Harman Kardon speakers for all-in-one multimedia ease

It comes with Android TV 10 cooked in for accessing streaming apps like Hulu and Disney Plus, with 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 in tow, and has 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage onboard. Chromecast caters for screen mirroring from smartphones, and there's a game mode boost to get latency down to 26.5 ms for low-lag big-screen gaming action.

The projector includes what the company claims is industry leading auto keystone correction, which adjusts the vertical and horizontal by +/-45 degrees to present a rigid rectangular image even if the unit itself is not facing the wall or screen full on, while an AI-powered algorithm is reported capable of identifying viewing obstacles (such as wall art) and scaling the projection area to avoid them.

Flexible placement is helped along by autofocus too, with quick adjustments promised if the projector is nudged, and the unit will even automatically align its thrown image with a projection screen.

Users can control the action with a Bluetooth remote, physical ports shape up as one HDMI 2.0 and one USB 2.0, and though the 192.1 x 193.19 x 48.31-mm (7.5 x 7.6 x 1.9-in) unit is described as portable, users will need to be set up near a wall outlet as there's no integrated battery.

The Elfin is small enough to be thrown in a backpack, though viewers will need to find a wall outlet to power it
The Elfin is small enough to be thrown in a backpack, though viewers will need to find a wall outlet to power it

Viewers can choose to plug headphones into the 3.5-mm audio jack for private listening, but the Elfin also sports two 3-W Harman Kardon speakers designed specifically for the this projector and supporting DTS and Dolby Audio, for an all-in-one-like multimedia package.

The Elfin Smart LED projector is on sale now for a suggested retail price of US$649.

Product page: Elfin

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

Home EntertainmentHDProjectorsAll-in-oneMultimedia
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Latest News

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!