Xgimi's flagship projector promises cinematic audiovisuals in any room

By Paul Ridden
April 07, 2021
China's Xgimi says that it's building on the success of its portable MoGo Pro DLP projector and sound system with the launch of two new flagship models, the Horizon and Horizon Pro all-in-one entertainment systems.

"Thanks to offering users crisp images and powerful sound quality, the Xgimi Horizon series enables consumers to build their own home theaters in any room they choose," said the company in a press release. "Hassle-free functionality, for quick, plug and play set up, makes the Xgimi Horizon series truly the premium home entertainment projector must-have for this year, and beyond."

The all-in-one audiovisual entertainment hub benefits from sturdy aluminum construction, and can boot up and throw up a sharp image in just 10 seconds. Xgimi's patented X-VUE image technology uses 120-Hz motion compensation combined with its own MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) to nip image flutter and tailing in the bud during fast-moving images, and the company says that the processing brains have been trained using AI to automatically identify a projection area to quickly auto adjust focus and correct for the keystone effect.

The projectors in the Horizon series can throw up to 300-inch images onto a screen or wall, and TÜV Eye Comfort Certification has been sought for a viewing experience that's kinder to your peepers, reducing blue light and nixing annoying reflections. And the LED light source is reckoned good for 30,000 hours, which could see it lasting for more than 10 years before needing some attention.

The cheaper of the two models that currently make up the series is the 1080p Horizon unit, which wears a gray enclosure. It puts out 2,000 ANSI lumens, boasts 2 GB of system memory and 16 GB of built-in storage, and is compatible with Android TV 10.0 for access to more than 5,000 apps. It can also mirror a smartphone display thanks to built-in Chromecast functionality.

Harman-Kardon lends its audio expertise for the integrated 16-W full-range sound system, though there are analog and digital outputs should users wish to plug in headphones or cable up to external speakers.

Connectivity options shape up as a couple of HDMI port with ARC support, one USB 2.0 and one USB 3.0, Ethernet LAN, and there's dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0, too. The 1080p Horizon is priced at US$1,099.

The Horizon Pro flavor is encased in matte black and ups the home cinema viewing experience to 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution at up to 2,200 ANSI lumens. It comes with 2 GB of memory and 32 GB of solid state storage, and again packs Android TV and Chromecast, and comes with Harman-Kardon sound. Connectivity options are also the same as the 1080p model. The Pro model carries a $1,699 price tag.

Both models go up for pre-order on April 19, with availability scheduled for May.

Source: Xgimi

