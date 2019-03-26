Full HD portable projector has Android TV on tapView gallery - 5 images
Xgimi – the Chinese company behind 2017's CC Aurora and the Z4 before that – has launched the MoGo Pro all-in-one projector on Indiegogo. The 1080p Android projector comes with built-in Harmon Kardon speakers, in a backpack-friendly format for go anywhere all-in-one entertainment.
"Powered by Android TV, the MoGo Pro opens up a whole world of entertainment in a sleek and compact size which is small enough to fit in your bag and take outdoors with friends and family, or use as your everyday projector in the home," said Xgimi's Apoll Zhong.
The MoGo Pro's DLP projection technology and LED light source throw out 1.2:1 aspect Full HD images at up to 76 diagonal inches from just 6.6 ft (2 m) from the wall, with brightness clocking in at 250 ANSI Lumens. As well as the promise of a 225 percent improvement in image quality over 720p projectors, and support for 4K input, the portable projector features autofocus and automatic keystone correction.
Those in a more playful mood can use the projector to play games or thanks to the inclusion of Chromecast, you can stream content directly from an iOS/Android phone or tablet, Mac/Windows computer, or Chromebook. And Google Assistant is onboard for voice interaction via the remote.
At the heart of this 146 x 105.5 x 94.5 mm (5.7 x 4.1 x 3.7 in), 0.9 kg (1.9 lb) portable entertainment center are an Amlogic T950X2 processor and Mali G31 graphics, supported by 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of solid state storage. Bluetooth 5.0 and 802.11n Wi-Fi also feature, while USB 2.0 and HDMI cater for cabled connection.
The built-in 10,400 mAh battery should be good for 2.5 hours of video or 5 hours if using the Pro for music playback through a pair of 32 mm, 3 W speaker units that promise 360 degree, all-around sound. A 3.5 mm headphone jack has been included too, if you don't feel like sharing audio with friends.
Other than lacking "touchscreen" functionality, the MoGo Pro reminds us a lot of the puppy cube we reviewed last year, though it's being pitched at a significantly cheaper price point and promises native 1080p resolution. Xgimi has launched on Indiegogo to fund production. Pledges start at US$349 and, if all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in October. The video below has more.
