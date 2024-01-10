XGIMI to bring IMAX into the home with Horizon Max 4K projector

Chinese projector company XGIMI has teased the first details of an upcoming long-throw projector that's built around its latest Dual Light Technology, and will also roll out with IMAX Enhanced certification.

Full specs have not been revealed at the CES 2024 unveiling, but we do know that the Horizon Max 4K UHD long-throw projector – which has a very similar look to last year's Ultra model – comes with IMAX Enhanced certification, which XGIMI notes has previously only been available to premium-priced models.

This means that in addition to Dolby Vision picture quality, viewers can benefit from IMAX Digital Media Remastering technology and an IMAX aspect ratio of 1.9:1 for the promise of 26% more visuals for a selected sequence, together with DTS:X sound (support for Dolby Atmos hasn't been mentioned).

The Max will also be built around the latest version of the company's Dual Light tech, which this time combines a cinema-grade MCL triple laser light source for improved color output while relying on a phosphor light to counter any imperfections. This translates to 3,100 ISO lumens (which is reportedly 35% brighter than the LED/laser light source in the Ultra) and a native contrast of 2,000:1, though we'll have to wait for details on the specifics of the quoted "ultra-wide" color gamut support.

XGIMI says that the "IMAX 1.9:1 aspect ratio provides up to 26% more visuals for the selected sequence, meaning more action can be seen on the screen" XGIMI

The latest flavor of XGIMI's Intelligent Screen Adaptation hardware/software adjustment smarts is also onboard, to help make setup a breeze. This automatically tweaks brightness, color, scaling, keystone alignment and so on for optimum viewing. The Max also sits on a "fully automated motorized gimbal" and utilizes 3D ToF sensing to adapt the visuals to different surfaces. It can save settings for specific walls too – which could mean a relatively seamless transition when the unit is moved from a games room to a living room.

That's pretty much all we have for the moment, though the company has announced that Google TV will be coming to models in 2024 so the Max could run that instead of Android TV found on previous releases. The Horizon Max is expected to land towards the end of the year.

In another treat for CES attendees, XGIMI also demonstrated its combination overhead light, 1080p streaming projector and 360-degree Harman Kardon Bluetooth sound system that's due to launch in Japan in June.

"Aladdin is a truly unique triple-threat that represents the harmonious fusion of cutting-edge projector technology and sophisticated smart home design," said founder and CEO, Apolllo Zhong. There's no word on US availability, but its appearance at the world biggest tech expo does offer a pretty big hint.

Source: XGIMI