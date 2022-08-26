Smart projector multitasks as room lighting and Bluetooth speaker

We've reviewed a bunch of XGIMI smart projectors over the years, and have consistently been surprised by their bang-for-buck excellence. Now the company is heading to IFA 2022 in Berlin, Germany, next month for the European debut of the Magic Lamp, a ceiling-mounted Full HD streaming projector with a built-in sound system that doubles as an overhead LED room light.

The room lighting part of the Magic Lamp equation shapes up as 176 Lumileds LED beads housed behind a semi-transparent shade, and offers intelligent dimming and different color temperature options via a companion mobile app. It's designed to go easy on the eyes too, with flicker-free and low blue light certifications from TÜV Rheinland.

Facing the wall or screen is a DLP projector that's been built around a newly developed optical engine featuring a 0.33-inch DMD chip. The Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) projection unit can put out 1,200 ANSI lumens and throw 120-diagonal-inch images from 6.1 ft (1.86 m) away, and the overhead positioning should reduce the chances of someone casting a shadow over the visuals if they get up to go to the bathroom mid-movie. Users can raise or lower the thrown image to preference thanks to a 32-degree axis shift mechanism.

The lighting unit is made up of 176 Lumileds LED beads with support for intelligent dimming and color temperature adjustment XGIMI

The Magic Lamp comes with a MediaTek Smart Display system-on-chip featuring a quad-core processor, Mali graphics and a dedicated AI engine along with support from 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage. Audio is served up via two 8-W speakers plus a 12-W subwoofer with sound by Harman Kardon, and there's support for immersive Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual X too.

The smart projector can function as an audiovisual alarm to get you up in the morning and soothe you to sleep at night, and users appear to be able to interact with a digital assistant as well.

Though there is a single USB 2.0 port, the device is designed to stream entertainment over 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1, which means it can also serve as a wireless speaker when not being used as a lamp or projector.

Projection an image into a wall or screen from above reduces the chance of shadows spoiling movie night XGIMI

The XGIMI Magic Lamp is actually the latest in a series of multifunction overhead projectors that began with the popIn Aladdin in 2018 for the Japanese market.

The new generation is initially being made available in China only for a ticket price of 7,999 yuan (about US$1,165), but the company is taking the device along to IFA 2022 next month so perhaps it will enjoy international release in the not-too-distant future.

Source: XGIMI