XGIMI announces CES 2023 debut for MoGo 2 Pro portable projector

Earlier this year, we took XGIMI's Aura laser projector for a spin and walked away mighty impressed. But if you wanted to take the show on the road, you'd need something a whole lot more portable. With CES 2023 just around the corner, the company has announced the MoGo 2 Pro.

The new Full HD portable DLP projector stands 6.54 inches tall and tips the scales at 2.2 lb (0.99 kg). It's reported able to throw 200-diagonal-inch images, features support for HDR10, and can output more than 350 ISO lumens.

The current model runs Android TV, comes with dual-band Wi-Fi, sports a HDMI port with ARC, can be powered via a mains outlet or runs for 2.5 hours on battery alone, has 16 GB of onboard storage and rocks Harman Kardon speakers supporting Dolby Audio. XGIMI hasn't detailed such specs for the upcoming model, but it's a pretty safe bet that they'll be either equal to or better than the outgoing model.

The new MoGo comes with the latest iteration of XGIMI's Intelligent Screen Adaptation (ISA) technology, which essentially bundles all of the ease-of-use features under one banner – with improved autofocus and keystone correction, plus new eye-protection smarts, joining automatic adjustment of the projected image to account for obstacles and a feature that matches the output edges to a screen for easy setup.

ISA 2.0 employs a custom 3D ToF sensor to help "create the perfect image for any situation" faster than the first generation, and much of the adjustment takes place without impacting the viewing experience.

Though XGIMI hasn't revealed pricing at this stage, the MoGo 2 Pro is being introduced as an entry-level projector so hopefully that translates to a relatively cheap way to take movie entertainment with you (the MoGo Pro model is currently listed at US$399). Folks attending CES 2023 in Las Vegas, which runs from January 5, can get a closer look at the company's booth.

Source: XGIMI