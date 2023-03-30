© 2023 New Atlas
XGIMI details Mogo 2 Pro portable projector ahead of release

By Paul Ridden
March 30, 2023
The MoGo 2 Pro portable Full HD projector which debuted at CES 2023 has now gone up for pre-order ahead of general availability from late April
The MoGo 2 Pro portable Full HD projector which debuted at CES 2023 has now gone up for pre-order ahead of general availability from late April
Late last year, XGIMI revealed a new portable projector ahead of a showing at CES 2023, which featured the company's Intelligent Screen Adaptation tech. Now the MoGo 2 Pro Full HD model has gone up for pre-order, along with a 720p series sibling called the MoGo 2.

At launch, full details – including pricing – were unavailable, but that's now been remedied with the pre-order announcement. As mention previously, the MoGo 2 Pro is the first XGIMI model to sport its ISA 2.0 technology.

We first experience the Intelligent Screen Adaptation technology in the company's Horizon Pro 4K smart projector, noting that the technology made setup a breeze by automatically correcting keystone corners, resizing the image to work around objects, bringing the image into sharp focus and more. All in a matter of seconds.

XGIMI's engineers added a 3D time-of-flight module, high-precision CMOS sensor and Xeon visual perception algorithm for improved image recognition accuracy and even faster "ready to go" times. The new version also brought intelligent eye protection into the equation, where a thrown image will automatically dim if someone passes in front of the projector.

The MoGo 2 Pro DLP projector can throw Full HD visuals at a ratio of 1.2:1 for up to 200 diagonal inches on the wall or screen. The brightness has been tweaked from 300 ANSI lumens on the previous generation to 400 ISO lumens for the new model, and the unit now supports 90% of the wide DCI-P3 color gamut, as well as the D65 color-temperature standard.

It runs Android TV 11, which opens the door to thousands of entertainment apps via the Play Store – though XGIMI still hasn't managed to get the official stamp of approval from Netflix. There's 16 GB of storage and 2 GB of RAM, wireless connectivity shapes up as Bluetooth 5.0 and 802.11ac Wi-Fi, with Chromecast built in, HDMI 2.0 and USB 2.0 get a port each for cabling up source devices, and a 3.5-mm audio out is available for headphones.

The onboard sound system has been given a boost compared to the first generation, and now rocks two 8-W Dolby Audio speakers and double-sided outputs for wider dispersion plus four audio presets to choose from: Movie, Sports, Music and News.

Rather than include its own built-in battery as before, the company has elected to power the projector over USB-C but has ensured that users can plug in a portable powerbank (not supplied) for movie entertainment at camp or in the back yard.

The MoGo 2 Pro is up for pre-order now for US$599, and is due to go on general sale from April 25. The $399 MoGo 2 is much the same, but its maximum resolution is 720p and it employs the older version of the company's ISA technology.

Product page: MoGo 2 series

