© 2020 New Atlas
Home Entertainment

Xiaomi aims for high art with world's first mass-produced transparent TV

By Paul Ridden
August 12, 2020
Xiaomi aims for high art with ...
The 55-inch transparent OLED TV goes on sale in China from August 16
The 55-inch transparent OLED TV goes on sale in China from August 16
View 5 Images
Xiaomi says its transparent TV offers an "unprecedented visual experience"
1/5
Xiaomi says its transparent TV offers an "unprecedented visual experience"
When it's powered off, it's just like a fancy window between you and whatever there is behind, though it can show digital art if desired
2/5
When it's powered off, it's just like a fancy window between you and whatever there is behind, though it can show digital art if desired
The 55-inch transparent OLED TV goes on sale in China from August 16
3/5
The 55-inch transparent OLED TV goes on sale in China from August 16
The 10-bit panel can display over a billion colors, and boasts a 120-Hz refresh rate and 1-ms response time
4/5
The 10-bit panel can display over a billion colors, and boasts a 120-Hz refresh rate and 1-ms response time
The 5.7-mm-thick OLED panel slices into a rounded base
5/5
The 5.7-mm-thick OLED panel slices into a rounded base
View gallery - 5 images

China's Xiaomi has launched a new TV as part of the 10th anniversary celebration that also saw the announcement of the Mi 10 Ultra smartphone. The Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition brings sci-fi into the living room with an edge-to-edge self-luminous television that you can see through.

We've seen a few transparent televisions and screens from industry big hitters like Samsung, LG and Panasonic over the years, but Xiaomi says its Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition is the first to go into mass production.

The 55-inch OLED panel is just 5.7-mm thin and sits on a rounded base and, when the TV isn't powered on, the display looks like a window between you and whatever is behind it – though it can be set to show arty display images if desired. But Xiaomi is promising an "unprecedented visual experience" when it's switched on, with "extra rich blacks and unmatched brightness."

The 10-bit panel can display over a billion colors, and boasts a 120-Hz refresh rate and 1-ms response time
The 10-bit panel can display over a billion colors, and boasts a 120-Hz refresh rate and 1-ms response time

Indeed, the reported static contrast ratio is 150,000:1, with an "infinite dynamic contrast" waiting in the wings. The 10-bit panel can display over a billion colors, supports 93 percent of the DCI-P3 color spectrum, boasts a 120-Hz refresh rate and 120-Hz MEMC technology for smooth, clear moving images, and a 1-ms response time for low latency onscreen gaming.

AI Master Smart Engine and custom MediaTek processing brains make use of more than 20 optimization algorithms for image refinement, while AI Master for Audio auto adjusts the sound depending on the content being played, and there's Dolby Atmos support too.

The Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition goes on sale in China on August 16 (there's no mention of international availability as yet) for RMB 49,999 (about US$7,200).

Source: Xiaomi

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

Home EntertainmentXiaomiTelevisionOLEDTransparency
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More