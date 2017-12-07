Honda is to showcase new robotics concepts at CES aimed at helping to improve people's lives. Part of its 3E outlook, which stands for "Empower, Experience, Empathy," the bots have been designed to show how the company sees robotics and artificial intelligence assisting people in recreation, the workplace and disaster relief.

Naturally Honda isn't giving too much away ahead of the full reveal on January 9, but four robots have been lined up for the trade show in Las Vegas – one of which we've briefly seen before. Now named 3E-C18, the RoboCas is an all-in-one wheeled cooler, follow-me cargo trailer, urban transporter and vending stand that was first seen at the recent Tokyo Motor Show.

