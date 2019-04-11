"The original Mean Mower was a great challenge for us and the result was an amazing machine," says Dave Hodgetts, Managing Director, Honda (UK). "This time we have moved the game on considerably to build an incredible piece of real engineering, using advanced design and production techniques and calling upon some very clever thinking to bring the performance and power but still retain the look of the production mower. We're in testing phase now and everything is looking good, with a top speed of more than 150 mph very much in our sights."