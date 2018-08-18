The answer, largely, is technology. Binaural recording rigs have typically been very expensive. Mattana himself, in his days as a Broadway sound engineer, used to set a bulky, $15,000 binaural rig up to record and archive each show. "Part of my job," says Mattana, "was setting up the dummy head, in the seat right next to mine, and making sure it was at the same height as a normal human, and it was facing the right way. Every night. And I was looking at it and thinking 'well, use your own head, you dummy! You've got a head right here!' Within a week, I'd quit my career and launched a technology company."