Three-wheeled EV hits Indiegogo, along with a two-wheeled sidekickView gallery - 6 images
Given the limited battery range of electric cars, they're typically used as around-town vehicles. With that in mind, do you really need a big, fast, expensive Tesla? If you don't think so, then perhaps Hover-1's Aero may be more to your liking. The New Jersey-based company is also offering an electric motorbike.
Considered a Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (and legally classified as we're not sure what), the three-wheeled, single-seated and fully-enclosed Aero has a 1,500-watt motor that takes it to a top speed of 30 mph (48 km/h). One 8-hour charge of its battery should reportedly be good for a range of up to 43.5 miles (70 km).
It's steered via scooter-like handlebars, and features full lighting and sound systems, heating/air conditioning, a rear back-up camera, a reverse button, an electric horn and an anti-theft alarm. There's also a bit of cargo space behind the seat, where you could stash a bag or two of groceries.
Commuters who like getting the wind in their hair and bugs in their teeth might instead prefer Hover-1's Dragonfly electric motorcycle.
It likewise comes equipped with a 1,500-watt motor, although it has a slightly higher top speed of 34 mph (55 km/h) and a shorter range of 35 miles (56 km) per 6-hour charge. Some of its doo-dads include a radio with a Bluetooth audio system, USB charging ports, full lighting, a lock box and security system.
Both vehicles are currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. If you're interested in the Aero, a pledge of US$5,000 will get you one if it reaches production, with the retail price sitting at $6,000. The Dragonfly can be had for a $2,500 pledge – again, assuming everything goes according to plan – or $3,000 if you wait to buy it retail.
Check out the video below, to see them in use.
Source: Indiegogo
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more