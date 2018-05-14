HP's Envy curved 34-inch All-in-One desktop computer with integrated Alexa will be available later in the year for an as-yet-undisclosed price(Credit: HP)

All-in-One computers are a good choice for users with limited space or those wanting to seriously cut down on cable clutter. But you'd still need quite a bit of room to fit HP's upcoming AiO into your living space. Not only is it built around a 34-inch curved display, but it also has Amazon's Alexa cooked in.

HP hasn't revealed whether the 34-inch curved display of its upcoming AiO will be treated to a resolution bump over its ancestor, which shaped up at 3,440 x 1,440 pixels in a 21: aspect. But you will be able to interact with the Envy curved 34-inch All-in-One desktop computer using vocal commands thanks to the integration of Amazon's Alexa digital assistant.



A blue strip light to the front signifies that Alexa is ready to help, and users can expect to interact with Alexa in the same way as with other devices, such as checking the weather or lining up favorite music. Playlists from a smartphone can also be streamed direct to the AiO over Bluetooth for playback through the system's speakers.



And it is worth mentioning that the AiO's audio goodness comes courtesy of Bang & Olufsen, controlled using a sunken touch surface on the base. That base rocks wireless charging too, and wears stylish wood grain clothing.



Elsewhere, we can expect 8th Gen Intel processor options, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics, Gigabit Ethernet, modern flavors of USB, Thunderbolt, HDMI and an SD card slot. Rather than have a webcam out front that's potentially always watching, HP has opted to include a camera that pops up from within the monitor housing when needed and sinks down again when not.

