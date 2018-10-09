NASA says its staff are currently working to analyze the fault and determine whether it can be restored to full operation, but even if it can't there's still hope for the future of Hubble. NASA says the craft can continue to work in a "reduced-gyro" mode that only requires the one gyroscope. That means it won't be able to scan as much of the sky, but since there's nothing wrong with the star-gazing instruments Hubble can still investigate the smaller patch it's looking at.