You should theoretically be able to get a much longer endurance out of a similarly specified gasoline-powered drone – gasoline gives about 3.5 times the energy of hydrogen per liter carried in liquid form, which itself is more energy dense than this 300 bar gas. But combustion engines are poorly suited to the rapid adjustments of torque you need at each rotor to stabilize a multicopter in the wind. A fuel cell arrangement gives you long endurance, with the instant torque of electric motors to stabilize things.