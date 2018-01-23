The HyperDrive is an 8-in-1 USB-C hub, as well as a wireless charging station for your smartphone(Credit: Hyper)

If you're an Apple MacBook user, then you've probably developed a comprehensive collection of dongles over the past few years. A lack of connection ports is a source of constant frustration, but the new HyperDrive USB-C Hub is quite possibly the only extra connectivity accessory you'll ever need. As well as turning one USB-C port into a variety of eight ports, the device is a wireless charging stand for both iPhone and Android smartphones.







Perhaps the most frustrating thing about the latest MacBook Pro is the fact it has completely done away with every port except USB-C, forcing you into dongle town to connect anything that still uses a good old type A USB connection.

The HyperDrive easily connects to your MacBook (or PC if it contains a USB-C port) and adds eight extra ports for you to use, including 3 X USB 3.1, HDMI, SD, microSD, and Ethernet. The hub also has an extra USB-C port for your laptop's power cord so the entire device can offer pass-through charging, a vital addition for those stuck with a new single-port MacBook.

Of course, we've seen simple port-hubs like this before, but the most novel and innovative aspect of the HyperDrive hub comes in its ability to act as a wireless charging station. The device is claimed to be the only wireless charger that supports all four Qi wireless standards, 5/10/15 W charging for Android and 7.5 W charging for the iPhone.

From a design perspective, the device cleverly acts as a phone stand as well, making it a pretty smart desk accessory. In fact, a general USB-C cable can be connected to it if you wanted to just use it as a wireless charger on its own.

The HyperDrive is a pretty comprehensive little gadget that solves a bunch of connectivity problems in modern MacBooks. The device is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign with prices starting at US$109 for one HyperDrive. Earlybird backers jumped at some even cheaper units in the first few days of the campaign and subsequently the product has smashed its initial goal.

A degree of caution is always recommended before any crowdfunding investment, but on the positive side of things the Sanho Corporation has successfully produced a prior iteration of this device, without the wireless charging capacity, so mass production is not an unknown quantity for the company.

Shipping is estimated to begin in April 2018, but with the huge volume of orders already placed that date could easily push back a couple of months.