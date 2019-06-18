Between 2013 and 2015, another research project involving 500 participants sought to explore whether nilvadipine could slow the onset of Alzheimer's, with the authors concluding there was no clinical benefit for mild to moderate sufferers. But the Radboud team notes that this earlier study did not involve the measurements of blood flow to the brain, and that their research therefore gives new hope to the idea of adapting the hypertension drug to treat the disease. They plan to conduct further research to explore whether these results can be replicated in larger studies, and how they could one day translate to clinical benefits.