It had previously been thought that the majority of hypervelocity stars once orbited near the galactic center as part of a binary system comprised of two stellar bodies. If such a system passed too close to Sgr A*, it is possible that the titanic gravitational influence of the singularity would capture one star, and give the other a powerful gravity boost, effectively catapulting it out of the galaxy. Theoretical models also show that stars could be ejected from the galaxy through arguably less dramatic interactions with multiple massive stellar bodies.