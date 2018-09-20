The Hyundai fuel cell commercial truck has a hydrogen-fuelled system that produces 190 kW of power by combining two 95 kW fuel cell stacks in parallel. The truck is expected to have a range of about 400 km (238 miles) per full fill of H2 (Hyundai responded to queries to say that the estimated range is for a fully loaded truck). Eight large hydrogen tanks provide a total fuel capacity of 32.86 kg of hydrogen stored at 350 bar. Fuel tanks can be filled from empty in about seven minutes time.