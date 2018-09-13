Hyundai teases fuel cell big rig concept ahead of IAA
The Hyundai Motor Company has teased a hydrogen fuel cell big rig ahead of the upcoming IAA Commercial Vehicles 2018 exposition. Promising a European launch of the truck in 2019, Hyundai released an image and a vague statement about the vehicle before its official debut.
The teaser says that the truck builds on the fuel cell knowledge gained from the ix35 Fuel Cell (aka Tucson Fuel Cell) and the NEXO.
Hyundai's image for the fuel cell electric truck shows a distinctive design similar in general look to cab-over (upright) trucks common in Europe, but with a distinctive grille and (questionable) trailer connection. Given the design teaser, we believe that the Hyundai fuel cell truck is not articulated, meaning it's in the smaller "box truck" size range (26,000 lb/11,794 kg gross vehicle weight).
Hyundai will unveil more plans for the fuel cell truck at the IAA show in Hanover, Germany on September 20-27.
Source: Hyundai
