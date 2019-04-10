Once developed further, the technology could conceivably be used to track any number of actions. These could include the drinking of water from a glass (ensuring adequate hydration), the taking of medication from a pill bottle, or even the regular preparation of meals in seniors' kitchens. And while the system currently uses a machine learning algorithm on a laptop to process the data, plans call for more conventional RFID readers to ultimately do the thinking – a series of them could be set up in users' homes.