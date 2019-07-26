Zoom in on the winners of the 2019 Macro Art photography awardsView gallery - 17 images
German photographer Lizzy Petereit has won this year's Macro Art Photo Project with a lovely close-up of an Anemone flower (inline below). Other celebrated images in the impressive competition include an extraordinary snap of a tiny snout-nosed beetle (above), and surreal cross-section of a developing fig fruit.
The Macro Art Photo Project is one part of the larger International Garden Photographer of the Year competition. The main competition, encompassing a massive variety of categories, is open for entries until later in October. However, several smaller "photo projects" run across the year, focusing on topics such as Black & White or Still Life photography.
The Macro Art competition is perhaps the most interesting side project, exploring the art of flora and fauna in profound close-up. Some of the celebrated entries in this year's competition reveal mesmerizing and magical perspectives of common insects and plants.
Hasan Baglar's incredible image of a swallowtail butterfly's wing reveals patterns of color that resemble pixels on an RGB monitor. Alan Price's highly commended portrait of a cockchafer beetle (above) offers an amusingly sassy look at a relatively common insect.
Take a look through our gallery at all of this year's amazing macro winners.
Source: IGPOTY
