IK marches to a different beat with the UNO DrumView gallery - 3 images
Around this time last year, Italy's IK Multimedia unveiled its first hardware synthesizer, the UNO Synth. Now the company has added another member to the family with the launch of the UNO Drum.
IK provides the player with sonic flexibility in the form of a hybrid setup that offers both analog and digital sounds to mix and match. The analog/PCM drum machine's main interface is split into 12 touch sensitive element pads with two velocity zones, including two kicks, a snare, closed and open high hats and a couple of toms.
The UNO Drum has 11 voice polyphony and comes with 100 drum kit and 100 pattern presets, which are fully editable, to get you grooving out of the box. And like its Synth sibling, key parameters for each sound can be adjusted via the top panel.
There's a 64 step sequencer which is programmed using 16 buttons to the bottom of the interface panel, and up to eight parameters can automate per step for added groove variation and feel. A Song mode allows users to chain together up to 64 patterns for extended play. The unit also comes with Drive, Stutter and Compressor master audio effects.
Connectivity shapes up as two MIDI, one microUSB and 3.5 mm in and out audio jacks, and the 25.6 x 15 x 4.9 cm (10.1 x 8.9 x 1.93 in), 400 g (14.1 oz) unit can be powered by four AA-sized batteries or over microUSB.
The UNO drum machine is currently up for pre-order for US$249.99, shipping starts next month. The video below has more.
Source: IK Multimedia
