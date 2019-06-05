One new study, led by scientists from the Texas Christian University, has found compelling evidence suggesting a link between proinflammatory cytokines and present-focused decision-making. The hypothesis presented is that higher levels of inflammation could be correlated with individuals preferring immediate gratification over delayed rewards. The idea is that we evolved this mechanism so that when the body is placed in a stressful situation it focuses on the immediate surrounding scenario as opposed to risking one's current well-being on the prospect of a future reward.