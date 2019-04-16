Infiniti powers into Shanghai with electrified Qs Inspiration ConceptView gallery - 21 images
Infiniti plans to hit the Chinese automotive market with electric vehicles, starting with its first collaborative concept, the Qs Inspiration. Designed in partnership with renowned architect Kengo Kuma, the Infiniti Qs Inspiration Concept is being shown in Shanghai as a model to be built in China for China.
The Qs Inspiration features an elevated driving position and all-wheel drive. Infiniti has promised that the concept previews a forthcoming production model, and that the brand plans to offer electric and e-Power (electrified) powertrains across its lineup. The concept was designed to be flexible in its architecture, allowing some modular options for both powertrains and body styles.
Infiniti designers reinterpreted the "three-box" sedan design that's dominated the market for most of the sedan's lifespan. Exterior proportions in most sedans are designed by starting with three basic boxes: a large box for the passenger compartment flanked by a somewhat smaller box for the engine compartment and a smaller box for the deck (trunk).
This three-box design is then reconfigured by sliding the boxes one direction or the other to elongate or shrink according to design needs, changing proportions slightly each time but without changing the overall dynamics of balance. So a larger passenger compartment and smaller hood might keep that balance whereas a larger hood and trunk, without changing the passenger compartment, would not.
With the Infiniti Qs Inspiration Concept, designers elongated the passenger compartment without changing the engine (hood), while virtually eliminating the deck. This design is what most modern sedans have as their primary motif, especially with European makes as exemplified by both BMW and Jaguar.
The collaboration with Kuma involved the Infiniti booth wherein the new Qs Inspiration is being showcased. The Kuma-san-designed booth is geared towards "expressing a new visual poetry, harmony and innovation," said Alfonso Albaisa, senior vice president for Global Design, Nissan Motor.
Infiniti sees the electrification of its fleet, especially in China, as an opportunity to reinvent its brand globally. The concept is shown in the video below.
Source: Infiniti
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more