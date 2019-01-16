Infiniti surges forth with all-electric QX InspirationView gallery - 13 images
Infiniti has debuted the QX Inspiration concept at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit. The SUV features a fully electric powertrain and introduces, Infiniti says, the new form language for an "electrified era."
The Infiniti QX Inspiration mid-sized sport utility concept was teased earlier in January and should be seen as a precursor for the brand's planned fully-electric vehicle, the company says. That vehicle should be coming soon with this design study as its predecessor.
"The QX Inspiration marks the beginning of a new generation of Infiniti cars and establishes a direct blueprint for the brand's first electric vehicle," said Christian Muenier, President of Infiniti. "Based on a new, dedicated electric vehicle architecture and inspired by Infiniti Japanese DNA, the SUV concept previews a product portfolio which will offer high performance, ultra-low emissions, and range confidence."
The design of the Infiniti QX concept is clearly contemporary with current crossover-SUVs on the road, though a few changes are obvious. The front grille, for example, is deleted in favor of an enclosed face with edges and lines to hint at a bumper and fog lamp bezels. The Infiniti logo splashes across the fascia where the grille would be.
Bulges on the fenders are reminiscent of current Infiniti sedan and small crossover designs, but side paneling on the QX Inspiration concept is more concept car edgy.
The dual-pane roof is another interesting touch, creating a larger rear spoiler in appearance. Large wheels, a flattened rear end, and lots of glass are the other immediately noticeable touches of the exterior's design on the Infiniti QX Inspiration concept.
Inside, the concept's design is all futuristic minimalist with ultra-thin seats and a rectangular steering wheel. Every element of modern sci-fi is thrown in, it seems, including the not terribly comfortable-looking rear seat bench. Infiniti says it's "hand-crafted" using "traditional techniques" and materials chosen for their "Japanese sensuality."
Infiniti didn't give any details on the powertrain components, underpinnings, or other technical aspects of the QX Inspiration. It's meant as a design study only.
Source: Infiniti
