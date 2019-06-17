Inflatable G7 Pod sleeping ledge lightens the load for mountain-climbers with no fearView gallery - 6 images
Every ounce matters for climbers hauling gear up cliff faces, so essential items billed as the lightest in the world are always going to attract a bit of interest. That is very much the case with the G7 Pod wall ledge, which has breezed passed its Kickstarter goal by offering a very lightweight alternative to the hefty portaledges typically used for makeshift mountainside camps.
Mountaineers setting out on multi-day expeditions need somewhere to rest their heads at night, and for decades hanging tents known as portaledges have been the go-to solution. This means in addition to carabiners, ropes and harnesses, climbers need to bring along metal frames, buckling systems and fabric to basically build a temporary shelter on the mountainside.
Even with today's materials, these will add something like six to 10 kg (13 to 22 lb) of gear to an expedition. Canadian gear-maker Grade VII is looking to shave off the majority of this with its G7 Pod, which is essentially an inflatable and insulated sleeping mat climbers can suspend from the cliff face.
Notably, users are advised to only use the G7 Pod when tied into their main climbing anchor. Beyond that, it hooks up to the wall via six adjustable straps placed around its edges to help keep it stable. Two G7 Pods can be hooked up side-by-side for a wider sleeping platform or one on top of the other bunk-bed style.
The nylon mat itself offers 75 x 213 cm (30 x 84 in) of sleeping area, is made from 235D high tenacity nylon and can be pumped up with the included inflation bag which doubles as a pillow. When packed down, the G7 Pod fits into a the same inflation bag to measure 40 x 20 x 15 cm (16 x 8 x 6 in), with a total weight of just 1.5 kg (3 lb 5 oz).
Through its Kickstarter campaign, Grade VII is offering the G7 Pod for early pledges of US$415. For those after extra protection from the elements, a pledge of $657 will have a storm shelter thrown in that fits neatly over the pod but adds an extra 900 g (2 lb) of weight. The company plans to start shipping in August this year if everything goes to plan.
Source: Grade VII
