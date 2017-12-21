Although there are already waterproof camera backpacks on the market, the Inrigo offers a little something extra. If too much moisture does find its way in – say if you don't close the pack correctly, or put your gear away wet – it will notify you on your smartphone.

The Inrigo comes equipped with a Bluetooth humidity sensor, that communicates with an iOS/Android app on your phone. That app not only alerts you if things get too damp in there, but it also allows you set the humidity threshold at which that alert is sent, plus it'll let you know if you wander too far away from the pack.

The backpack itself is made from double-sided TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane), and is IP78 waterproof – meaning it can be immersed in one meter (3.3 ft) of water for 30 minutes without leaking. Its compartmentalized interior can hold two DSLRs and five lenses, and is accessed by pulling open an airtight ziplock closure.

There's also the option of getting the pack without its compartments, and just sticking your existing camera bag in it.

On the outside are tripod-carrying straps, a couple of side pockets, and an elasticized drawstring for carrying a drone. There's also a port for attaching a small pump, which allows you to inflate the pack – this ensures it'll float if dropped in the water, plus it provides extra cushioning for your gear.