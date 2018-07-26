The hybrid origami drone is inspired by insect wings, which are rigid in load-bearing sections but flexible at the joints. It consists of arms made from stretched membranes that mimic the soft elasticity of the joints, sandwiched between a pair of stiff plates. They are engineered so that when operational, the plates hold the arms out in a rigid state, but when a specific amount of force is applied, the plates break apart and the arms are able to bend.