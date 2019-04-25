NASA says that though marsquakes are very faint, the Martian surface is relatively quiet because there isn't the violent weather and ocean movements found on Earth that would drown out quakes like the one recently detected. Though scientists are still uncertain as to the exact cause of the recorded quake, its profile is similar to that of recorded moonquakes and they believe that this one did come from inside the planet, as opposed to three other events on March 14 , April 10, and April 11, which were ambiguous.