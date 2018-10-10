Now, honestly, if you're looking for outright image quality in terms of resolution, dynamic range, sharpness, color bit depth, the GoPro is still going to beat the Insta360 One X, simply for the fact that it films in high quality 4K, in one single direction, while the 360-degree camera is filming in all directions and throwing out much of its resolution as you choose where to point it in post. You can see some of the quality loss in the video above, but remember, those are slow-mo shots that are working on even further restricted resolution. The difference is much less noticeable in the video at the bottom of the page, but it's still there, and you can still catch the odd stitching artefact. But the footage is so stunning that it doesn't matter.