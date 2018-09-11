Gallery: Highlights from the 2018 International Architecture AwardsView gallery - 57 images
Established in 2005, the International Architecture Awards are an annual celebration of the best new ideas across the entire discipline. With the 2018 edition now run and won, let's take a look at some of the finest and freshest creations from around the globe.
The International Architecture Awards is organized by The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design in partnership with The European Center for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies. Each year, a jury selects the top new designs and planned projects across a range of categories.
Those categories include corporate buildings, retail, hospitality, health care, educational, and residential, along with renovations, restorations, landscape architecture and urban planning projects. With the 2018 ceremony held in Istanbul, this year's jury was made up of leading Turkish architects.
The eligibility criteria states that submissions don't necessarily need to be completed projects. They can also include unbuilt projects so long as they were designed after January 1, 2015 and the client is named, so there are a few renderings among the more than 100 projects to receive an award.
All the winners will present framed drawings and photos of their creations for an exhibition titled "The City and the World," which will travel through Europe in 2019. We haven't featured every winner in our gallery here, just those to really catch our eye.
"I am delighted with this year's selection which shows a great variety of imagination and ingenuity," says Chicago Athenaeum Museum president Christian Narkiewicz-Laine. "These 100 plus buildings are what the best, new architecture looks like today."
Jump on into the gallery to check out our favorites among the winners.
