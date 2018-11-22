One particularly fascinating demonstration of this is a landmark study involving identical twins Scott and Mark Kelly. Scott spent 340 days living aboard the ISS across 2015 and 2016, while his brother stayed right here on planet Earth. Because the pair share almost identical genomes and many life experiences, the hope is that by closely examining differences in gene expression between the two, scientists can start to unravel some of the mysteries around the physical effects of spending time in space. That work is ongoing, though scientists are already reporting some interesting early results.