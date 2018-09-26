Over a year later, 'Oumuamua has given up some of its secrets. First suspected as being an asteroid, the shifts recorded in its trajectory suggest that it was shooting out gas jets as it approached the Sun, indicating that its more of a comet – though one so coated with organic molecules that it's a very asteroid-like comet. In addition, scientists now suspect that 'Oumuamua came from a star very similar to our own, though very likely part of a binary system with a large companion that hurled it into interstellar space millions of years ago.