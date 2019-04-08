"For decades it has been investigated how planets grow from millimeter-sized grit to planets as huge as Jupiters," says Pfalzner. "This growth process would be very slow, but observations tell us otherwise – some planets exist around very young stars. The presence of hundred-meter-sized objects within this grit could accelerate the planet-formation process considerably. Attracting the grit and gas of the surrounding disk, some of the former interstellar objects could grow into full planets. Once the idea dawned, it was so obvious. I hope that many other researchers will pick it up and test the model."