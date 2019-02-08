Car-jack-on-steroids exposes vehicles' underbelliesView gallery - 2 images
Although professional mechanics use a lift or a pit to get at the undersides of cars, home-based tinkerers don't usually have such a setup in their garage. And while using a wheeled creeper to squeeze underneath the vehicle is one alternative, the new "It's a Jack" lets users tilt their autos over instead.
Made of powder-coated steel, the jack incorporates a ramped platform which the vehicle's front wheels are driven up onto. After those wheels are securely strapped in place, a hand-operated cable winch is then used to lift one end of that platform up off the floor, taking the car along with it.
According to the designer, vehicles weighing as much as 3.5 tons (3.2 tonnes) can be tilted up to 80 degrees within five minutes. The tilting action is claimed to place no stress on the chassis or wheel bearings, with an extension of the jack apparently preventing the car from tipping right over.
Caster wheels on the underside of the device make it easier to move around, when it's not lifting a vehicle. And in order to save space, it can be disassembled for storage.
Should you be interested, It's a Jack is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of US$1,000 will get you one, when and if they reach production. The planned retail price is $1,500.
It can be seen in use, in the video below.
