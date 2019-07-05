"In developing our products we adopt a customer-and driver-centric approach: they participate in our field-testing activities, they give us guidance with their insights and feedback," says Gerrit Marx, President Commercial and Specialty Vehicles at Iveco. "With these concepts, we want to co-create with drivers and owners these statement vehicles and, most importantly, we also want engage them in a dialogue about their job to tailor the next trucks to closely match their needs and desires – trucks developed by the customers for the customers."