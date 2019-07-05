Iveco's fitness-focused truck cabin is more like a gym on wheelsView gallery - 21 images
They say sitting is the new smoking, but for the typical truck driver it's a pretty unavoidable part of the job. Iveco is imagining a future where drivers of its vehicles can mix in a bit pf physical activity, unveiling a new cabin concept fitted out with gym equipment for some serious gains on the road.
Iveco revealed its so-called Fit Cab concept at the global launch of its new Way range of future-focused truck cabins, looking to explore new ways drivers can work on their health and wellbeing when putting in long hours on the road.
The exterior carries a very fitness-club-like aesthetic, and on the inside are built-in hooks and anchors to rig up fitness accessories. Integrated into one of the walls is a multi-directional pulley and built into the ceiling is a folded multi-grip solution. Also onboard are an assortment of resistance bands, sliders and weights, while the retractable front step can be slid out for use as an additional training aid.
The concept is more of an ongoing research project than a near-production-level concept, with Iveco to showcase the Fit Cab at the upcoming 2019 European Truck Racing Championship, which kicks off on July 19 in Nürburgring, Germany. There it will conduct workshops with customers and gather feedback for the next development phase of the cabin concept.
"In developing our products we adopt a customer-and driver-centric approach: they participate in our field-testing activities, they give us guidance with their insights and feedback," says Gerrit Marx, President Commercial and Specialty Vehicles at Iveco. "With these concepts, we want to co-create with drivers and owners these statement vehicles and, most importantly, we also want engage them in a dialogue about their job to tailor the next trucks to closely match their needs and desires – trucks developed by the customers for the customers."
Source: Iveco
